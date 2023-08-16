I-89 lane reduction / Swanton area

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 north in Swanton is reduced to 1 lane of travel due to a vehicle crash. This is between Exit 20 (St Albans) and Exit 21 (Swanton). Currently there is no estimate on the duration of the closure. Specific details of the crash are not yet known.

Updates will be provided as details are available.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.