Growing adoption of eco-friendly practices fueling the Biopesticides Market towards a $13.5 billion evaluation by 2028
The Biopesticides Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.23% over the forecast period to reach US$13.425 billion by 2028.
Some of the prime factors driving the biopesticides market growth include eco-friendly agriculture inputs, bio-based crop protection chemicals, government measures, and rising environmental concerns.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Biopesticides Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.23% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$13.425 billion by 2028.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
Some of the prime factors propelling the biopesticides market growth include eco-friendly agriculture inputs, bio-based crop protection chemicals, government measures, and rising environmental concerns.
Biopesticides are a type of pest control method that uses naturally occurring substances derived from living organisms to manage pests and diseases in agriculture, forestry, and public health. Unlike conventional chemical pesticides, which often contain synthetic chemicals, biopesticides are considered more environmentally friendly and sustainable.
Various collaborations and technological advancements are driving the global biopesticides market. For instance, FMC launched its new brand of pesticides named Biologicos da FMC in March 2022 in Brazil. The new brand was launched to raise productivity and find new ways of action and modern solutions for sustainable agriculture.
In March 2023, Syngenta launched four new biopesticides in Italy as a new organic solution. The four products released are ROMEO®, ARBIOGY®, BEMOTIUS®, and CLAVITUS® 13 SL. Romeo® is a biofungicide based on cerevisane and the other three are insecticides.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/biopesticides-market
The biopesticides market is segmented into bio-insecticides, bio-nematicides, and bio-herbicides depending on the type. Bio-insecticides are formulated using naturally occurring microorganisms or compounds that specifically target and disrupt the life cycle of harmful insects. This segment is contemplated to accelerate during the forecast period due to frequent launches and government measures. For instance, Vestaron launched a new bioinsecticide named Spear RC for U.S. row crops in February 2023. This insecticide is developed for cotton, soybean, rice, and other broad-acre crops.
The biopesticides market is segmented into food and vegetables, oilseed, cereals, and others based on the crop type. The cereals segment includes crops such as wheat, rice, maize (corn), barley, oats, and rye which are primarily used as staple foods for humans and as feed for livestock. The cereals segment is anticipated to grow significantly owing to the rising global population coupled with increasing production and consumption. For example, in 2020 the global production of wheat was 760 million tonnes with China, India, and Russia leading the list. Moreover, wheat production is expected to see a growth of around 17% by 2030 as per the NASA reports.
According to geographical segmentation, North America is anticipated to hold a sizable share of the biopesticides market during the forecast period due to the growing trend of organic farming, government measures, and increasing demand for organic products. For instance, as per the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service surveys conducted in 2011 and 2021, the total area of certified organic cropland witnessed a significant growth of 79%, ultimately reaching a total of 3.6 million acres.
The market research study includes coverage of BASF, Bayer AG, Certis USA LLC, FMC Corporation, Isagro, Koppert Biological Systems, Marrone Bio Innovations, Novozymes Biologicals, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, The Dow Chemical Company, and Valent BioSciences Corporation among other significant players in the biopesticides market.
The analytics report segments the biopesticides market on the following basis:
• By Type
o Bio-Insecticides
o Bio-Nematicides
o Bio-Herbicides
• By Crop Type
o Food and Vegetables
o Oilseed
o Cereals
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
