Prestige Car Wash Malden Grand Opening Offers Family Fun and Free Washes With $5 Cash Bonus
Ribbon-cutting and grand opening events are planned to showcase the latest acquisition for the largest family-owned car wash company in Greater Boston
Adding to the company’s portfolio of 22 convenient locations, Prestige Car Wash is holding a festive ribbon cutting (August 15) and public grand opening celebration on Saturday, August 19th from 11a-1p to mark the opening of the newest car wash location at 62 Broadway in Malden.
This new Massachusetts car wash center is home of the free vacuum and the Unlimited Car Wash Club. Prestige Car Wash boasts the most state-of-the-art and highest-quality equipment in the industry. A local family business, the company's ribbon cutting was held on Tuesday, August 15, featuring Mayor Gary Christenson and the Malden Chamber of Commerce.
The public grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, August 19 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, featuring food trucks, children’s costumed character greetings, giveaways, and of course, free car washes showcasing the company’s high-tech car wash providing the ultimate combination of high-pressure water and gently soft cloth technology for a premium wash. Stop by to get a free car wash and $5 in cash for everyone that washes their car from 11 AM – 1 PM.(Valid August 19, 2023, from 11 am -1 pm at the Malden location only.)
According to Nir Drory, Chief Financial Officer, “Prestige Car Wash is proud to be expanding and offering our state-of-the-art free vacuums and washes and Unlimited Car Wash Club deals in more communities than ever, including Malden. Along with my brothers Joseph and Ronen Drory, we are pleased to be the largest family-owned car wash company in Boston, and we are ready to grow our business here to help even more Massachusetts car owners ‘halt the salt’ and maintain their vehicles against harsh New England weather.”
The new Prestige Car Wash Peabody location is now open on 27 Central Street and offering free car washes through September 30th and free vacuums always.
