RAZZOO’S CAJUN CAFE® UNVEILS NEW DRINK MENU
Quench your thirst with new Porch Pounders and shareable fishbowl cocktails, including the return of the fishbowl size Gator PunchDALLAS, TX, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe®, the spirited casual eatery that spotlights the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans, is bringing a selection of new French Quarter sips to its beverage menu. Razzoo’s is thrilled to introduce more than 10 exciting new drinks for guests to enjoy. The new additions are fruity, colorful and perfectly match the fun atmosphere and flavors that Razzoo’s is known for.
“We always strive to create fun and flavorful drinks that our guests will love and keep coming back for,” said Philip Parsons, Razzoo’s Chief Executive Officer. “Guests come to us for a lively atmosphere, affordable offerings, and a beverage menu that offers something for everyone.”
Long time Razzoo’s fans will be thrilled to see the return of Gator Punch – the mammoth 89oz cocktail served in a shareable fishbowl. Additionally, Razzoo’s is introducing two more shareable fishbowls; The Big Blue Mamou, featuring Skyy Infusions Citrus Vodka, Mr. Boston Blue Curacao, Finest Call Premium Citrus Sour, and Sprite and the Pontchartrain Punch delights with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Mr. Boston Banana Liqueur, Mr. Boston Blue Curacao, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, and Sprite.
Along with a variety of liquors, from vodka to rum to tequila and more, the new beverage menu includes:
Remy Paradise Punch – Remy Martin VSOP, Don Q Piña Rum, Finest Call Watermelon Puree, Pineapple Juice, and Finest Call Single Pressed Lime Juice.
Moonshine Mary – Ole Smoky White Lightnin’ Moonshine and Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix. If you’re looking for a little extra spice, be sure to ask for a Spicy Moonshine Mary which comes with a few shakes of Tabasco.
Coco-Lotta – Teremana Reposada Tequila, Finest Call Premium Citrus Sour, Coco Reàl Cream of Coconut, Pineapple Juice, and Kraken Black Spiced Rum Float.
Zydeco Zombie – Bacardi Superior Rum, Don Q Gold Rum, Mr. Boston Triple Sec, Finest Call Citrus Sour, Mango Puree, and Grenadine with Red Bull Yellow Edition.
Dis ‘N Dat – New Amsterdam Peach Vodka, Disaronno Amaretto, Lemon Juice, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer, and Twisted Tea.
Wild Rona-Rita – Teremana Reposado Tequila, Monin Desert Pear Syrup, Monin Wildberry Puree, Finest Call Premium Citrus Sour, and topped with a Coronita.
Porch Pounders, a selection of spiked flavored lemonades served in 22 oz. Mason Jars for only $13, include:
Strawberry Moonshine Lemonade – Old Smoky White Lightnin’ Moonshine, Reàl Strawberry, Minute Maid Lemonade, and Sprite.
Crown Peach Lemonade – Crown Royal Regal Peach Whiskey, Reàl Peach, and Minute Maid Lemonade.
Berry Barrel Lemonade – Jack Daniels, Reàl Blackberry, Finest Call Citrus Sour, Minute Maid Lemonade, and Sprite.
Razzoo’s provides guests with an experience whether they are at the bar or in the dining room. The new beverages pair perfectly with Razzoo’s hand-crafted from scratch dishes that guarantee the tastiest and freshest Cajun flavors. The brand is famous for its fresh take on gumbo, crawfish, etouffee, jambalaya, hand battered fried seafood, and let’s not forget the specialty drinks.
Learn more about Razzoo’s by visiting www.razzoos.com, or on Facebook or Instagram.
ABOUT RAZZOO’S CAJUN CAFE®
Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe passionately creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo’s operates 24 restaurants in TX, OK and NC. Razzoo’s is privately owned.
