Recovery Drinks Market projected to surpass US$ 18 billion by 2028
The Recovery Drinks Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% from a market size of US$11.661 billion in 2021 to reach US$18.61 billion in 2028.
A major factor driving the recovery drinks market growth is the increasing popularity of nutrient-rich and protein-based drinks among athletes as well as the general public.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Recovery Drinks Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$18.61 billion by 2028. A prime factor driving the recovery drinks market growth is the increasing popularity of nutrient-rich and protein-based drinks.
The recovery drinks market entails a wide variety of specialized beverages meant to help with post-exercise recovery. After physical exercise, these beverages restore energy, rebuild muscles, and rehydrate the body with a combination of minerals, electrolytes, and proteins. As fitness and health trends gain traction, so does the desire for efficient recovery solutions. The recovery beverages market serves athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious consumers by providing easy and targeted solutions to optimize recovery and improve overall well-being.
The recovery drinks industry is expanding rapidly, thanks to a confluence of compelling elements that define its expansion and evolution. Rising health and fitness awareness is a key growth driver, with people increasingly prioritizing their health and looking for efficient methods to supplement their workout routines. As more individuals participate in sports and physical activities, there is an increasing desire for quick and tailored post-workout nutrition solutions, which is fuelling the popularity of recovery beverages. The innovations in formulation and ingredients are also driving the market for recovery beverages. Innovative combinations of critical nutrients, electrolytes, proteins, and vitamins are being developed by manufacturers to optimize muscle repair, rehydration, and general well-being.
The expansion of the wellness and functional beverage industries pushes market growth even more. Recovery drinks are in line with the growing trend of beverages that provide health advantages beyond simple hydration, appealing to a diverse variety of customers looking for functional and purpose-driven goods. The growing popularity of nutrient-rich and protein-based recovery beverages stems from the realization that optimal post-exercise nutrition is critical for muscle repair and development. These beverages provide a handy and effective method of delivering critical nutrients to the body during physical effort.
Packaging and marketing tactics that are innovative play a critical role in increasing product exposure and customer engagement. Attracting health-conscious consumers and athletes, eye-catching designs and detailed labeling promote the benefits of recovery beverages. Manufacturers are developing recovery drinks with clean and clear ingredient profiles in response to changing customer demands for natural components. This tendency accelerates market expansion as customers prioritize natural and clean-label products. Finally, the worldwide trend towards active lifestyles, driven by urbanization, changing dietary habits, and a desire for holistic well-being, adds to the recovery drinks market's continued growth. The recovery drinks industry is positioned for continuous growth and innovation as these key factors continue to interact.
The recovery drinks market has been categorized based on type, distribution channel, and geography. The market has been segmented based on type into RTD, and powder. The distribution channel is further classified into supermarkets, sports nutrition chains, online retail stores, and others.
By region, North America is the market leader in recovery drinks, owing to a health-conscious population, a robust exercise culture, and broad acceptance of wellness trends. The region's emphasis on post-exercise recovery, as well as the existence of well-established fitness and sports sectors, drive demand for specialized beverages. regeneration beverages have grown in popularity as people become more aware of the significance of regular hydration, food replacement, and muscle regeneration after exercises. Furthermore, a strong emphasis on new product formulas and packaging, along with a diverse variety of alternatives, cements North America's position as a major force in the global recovery drinks industry.
As a part of the report, the key companies operating in the recovery drinks market that have been covered include PepsiCo Inc., Glanbia plc, Abbott Nutrition, Rockstar, Inc., Sufferfest Beer Company, Mountain Fuel, Oatly, Fluid Sports Nutrition, Danone, and Liquid I.V among other significant market players.
The market report segments the global recovery drinks market as follows:
• By Type
o RTD
o Powder
• By Distribution Channel
o Supermarkets/hypermarkets
o Sports Nutrition Chain
o Convenience Stores
o Online Retail Stores
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
