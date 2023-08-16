Revered Americans Who Redefined History: 16 Iconic Figures in the new book "Profiles in Character"
New Book Unlock's the Power of Character: 16 Iconic Individuals Who Changed History
Readers will be fascinated by the dimensions of character and the diversity of bravery in these incredible people who made or changed history.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jennifer London, a co-author of the new book "Profiles in Character: Sixteen Americans and the Traits that Defined Them” along with her late husband, Dr. J. Phillip London, features a unique character profiles of 16 iconic Americans who redefined history. The London’s, along with co-author Taylor Kiland examine these remarkable Americans and the individual character attributes of each that shaped and informed them in their vital historical roles. The book profiles a vast range of personalities, such as Jonas Salk, George Washington, and Amelia Earhart – all of whom had unique traits - that drove them in their actions and decisions and helped define them and their legacies.
Dr. Jennifer London stated. "We believe this book will inspire readers to examine their own unique character strengths to help bolster their courage in making a positive impact in their lives, careers, and communities. Readers will be fascinated by the dimensions of character and the diversity of bravery in these incredible people who made or changed history.”
Throughout the ages, rare individuals have taken monumental risks to stand up for a cause or belief. From Thomas Jefferson’s persuasive pen that fueled the American Revolution to George Washington’s call of duty in leading colonial forces against the British, their courage and strength of character are undeniable.
Robert E. Lee fought loyally for Virginia’s interests, while Abraham Lincoln unified the painful divide with his empathetic spirit. Harriet Tubman emancipated slaves through her audacious actions, and Frederick Douglass fearlessly fought for freedom at the risk of his own life. Susan B. Anthony committed herself to a higher calling, while Theodore Roosevelt maintained boundless optimism despite adversity.
Amelia Earhart achieved greatness through her competitive spirit, and Franklin Delano Roosevelt led with confidence during times of crisis. Dwight D. Eisenhower held himself accountable, and Harry S Truman had the courage to decide mankind's future. Jonas Salk’s altruism helped him save a generation, and Martin Luther King Jr. uplifted countless lives with his love and dedication. Ronald Reagan’s vision for peace changed the world and Billy Graham was a unifier for people worldwide.
Adducent, Inc published "Profiles in Character." The eBook is available for pre-order on Friday, August 18. The publication release date is August 25.
Dr. Jennifer London London maintains leadership roles in a number of organizations including Board of Directors of the Navy League of the United States, Chair of the U.S. Navy League Foundation Board, Board of Directors of the National Navy Museum Development Foundation, Trustee of George Mason University Foundation, Life Guard Society of Mt. Vernon, National Council of The White House Historical Association, and Councilor of American Ancestors/New England Historic and Genealogical Society.
As a thought leader, Dr. London has been interviewed by several national radio and TV programs including Fox Business Network on topics including business, national security and the military. She created and leads a major effort in educating and empowering Americans to be active citizens through greater understanding of our Nation’s early history through her National American History and Founders month initiative. (www.americanhistoryandfoundersmonth.com).
Dr. London has numerous professional publications to her credit, including “Ever Vigilant; Leadership and Legacy by the Executive Chairman of CACI,” co-authored with Dr. J. Phillip (Jack) London (www. evervigilantthebook.com).
