Nghi Sơn and Bình Sơn refineries forge extensive cooperation for efficiency

VIETNAM, August 16 - HÀ NỘI — Nghi Sơn Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) and Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical Joint Stock Company (BSR) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for comprehensive cooperation with the aim of enhancing the operational efficiency of Việt Nam's two largest oil refineries.

The MoU outlines joint initiatives between NSRP and BSR, encompassing resource sharing, expertise exchange, technical and maintenance services, collaboration in raw material and oil product exchange, as well as jointly exploring business development prospects.

The collaboration between NSRP and BSR dates back to 2013, with successful undertakings during the construction and operation phases of the Nghi Sơn petrochemical refinery. Notable aspects of their partnership include professional training for new staff, resource sharing in operation and production, personnel provision, and laboratory support.

The MoU signing event reaffirms the long-standing cooperation between NSRP and BSR, bolstering their close relationship and operational efficiency in managing and running the refineries.

So Hasegawa, NSRP's General Director, lauded BSR's unwavering support and foresaw even stronger collaboration through the MoU's implementation.

The partnership of Nghi Sơn and Bình Sơn refineries, two leading entities in Việt Nam's petroleum industry, promises sustainable growth. Amidst the volatile global petroleum market, their cooperation is pivotal in achieving stable and optimized operations, particularly in meeting the growing energy demand, especially for gasoline oil.

BSR, primarily owned by Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) with a 92 per cent stake, manages Dung Quất Oil Refinery in Quảng Ngãi Province. Established in 2009, it jointly supplies 70 per cent to 75 per cent of the nation's petroleum product needs alongside NSRP.

NSRP, located in Nghi Sơn Economic Zone in Thanh Hóa Province, is a joint venture involving PetroVietnam, Kuwait Petroleum Europe, Idemitsu Kosan and Mitsui Chemicals. With a capacity of 200,000 barrels of crude oil/day, NSRP is a significant provider of petroleum products within Việt Nam and exports certain petrochemical goods to neighbouring nations. — VNS