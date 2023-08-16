Brightpoint Infotech, Global Microsoft Dynamics Partner Named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 List
With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 40% Percent, Brightpoint Infotech is listed in Inc. 5000 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
We are proud that Brightpoint Infotech is recognized among the fastest-growing private companies in America by INC 5000. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our Team.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that Brightpoint Infotech, a leading Global Microsoft Dynamics Partner is listed in Inc. 5000 as fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious listing provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“"We are immensely proud to be recognized among the fastest-growing private companies in America by INC 5000. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation that our team at Brightpoint Infotech puts into every project. Our expansion is fueled by a commitment to offer exceptional client service and to be a preferred employer where individuals can nurture their careers and wake up every day with enthusiasm to embrace their work. Being part of INC 5000 is a validation of our growth journey and reinforces our resolve to continue pushing boundaries and achieving new heights." - Navin Mirpuri, President & Co-Founder of Brightpoint Infotech”
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
Brightpoint Infotech specializes in Enterprise Business Solutions & Services. As a leading Microsoft Dynamics Gold & Solutions Partner (Business Applications), we focus on offering cutting-edge Digital Transformation Solutions and Services. We have helped clients globally quickly adapt to a changing market dynamic by ensuring their technology ecosystems are perfectly tuned and future-ready. We are also a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), Silver Data Analytics Partner, and an Independent Software Vendor (ISV).
Our Team is our Core Strength. We have a solid multi-cultural and multi-lingual team that understands regional and global needs. Our consultants bring industry-specific expertise and domain knowledge to every engagement. All Brightpoint Consultants are Microsoft Certified in product functionality and technology.
Brightpoint Infotech is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and we have a strong focus on North America (USA & Canada), the Middle East & Africa, and India.
For more information about Brightpoint Infotech visit www.brightpointinfotech.com
We also house a distinct division, Brightpoint AI, which is dedicated to AI, ML and IoT.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
Premjit Singh
Brightpoint Infotech | Global Microsoft Dynamics Partner
+1 954-840-8586
pwaseer@brightpointinfotech.com
