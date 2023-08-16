EVVR Smart Plug to be Released Soon on Kickstarter

EVVR Energy Monitoring Smart Plug EVVR Smart Plug with Space-saving Design EVVR Smart Plug works with Apple Home

EVVR is all set to launch a crowdfunding campaign via Kickstarter for its upcoming product EVVR Smart Plug.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- EVVR is pleased to announce that its latest innovation in the field of home automation, EVVR Energy Monitoring Smart Plug will be released shortly on Kickstarter, the world’s leading crowdfunding platform. Funds received from this campaign will be used to accelerate the commercialization of EVVR’s Smart Plug , which will complete EVVR's smart home kit. On the other hand, for their valuable contributions, backers will have a golden opportunity to take home this life-changing product for a whopping discount of more than 40%.EVVR Energy Monitoring Smart Plug is capable of controlling all appliances via EVVR App, HomeKit, as well as its built-in button. Compatible with both newer as well as older gadgets, it can monitor real-time power data and hourly energy consumption via EVVR App. Compatible with 2-core and 3-core cables, it can carry currents up to 16 Amps.Other key features of this innovative product include:● Precise real-time energy tracking with 99% accuracy, saving you power and money.● Sleek, compact design with a versatile 90-degree extension cord, perfect for tight spaces.● Seamlessly compatible with Apple HomeKit, expanding your smart home ecosystem.● Effortless plug-and-play setup through QR code, requiring no electrical expertise.● Wide voltage adaptability range of 85-245V, catering to various setups.● Advanced safety measures, including tamper-proof shell, overload and thermal protection, ground connection design, and button lock function.“EVVR Smart Plug could be used in more scenarios than you can imagine! It is my pleasure to inform you that you can take home soon this life-changing product for a discount of 40% or even more via the Kickstarter campaign that we will launch. The more you purchase, the higher your discount is. By becoming a part of our early adopter community, this is your opportunity to play a pivotal role in helping us shape the evolution of EVVR's smart home kit, which we hope delivers a new and unique perspective to home automation,”said Martin, CEO of EVVR.About EVVR: EVVR ApS, a home automation solution provider, is transforming the way that people live, work and play by developing automation tools that enable people to live genuinely efficient lives.The EVVR team has been creating innovative smart home technology solutions for more than seven years, led by a team engineers and designers with a wealth of industry experience.

