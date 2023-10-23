Mixtile to Showcase Innovative Hardware Solutions at Japan IT Week (Autumn) Expo 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mixtile, a professional IoT hardware solution provider since 2013, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Japan IT Week (Autumn) Expo 2023. Japan IT Week is a B2B exhibition where the latest IT products and solutions gather in one place. The expo will take place from October 25 to 27 at the Makuhari Messe in Japan. At the event, Mixtile will unveil a plethora of cutting-edge products and hardware solutions engineered to empower businesses.
Japan IT Week Details:
Date: October 25 - 27, 2023
Venue: Makuhari Messe, Japan
Exhibition Area: Embedded & Edge Computing Expo
Mixtile Booth: 25-44
A glimpse of Mixtile's latest offerings includes:
●Mixtile Blade 3: Mixtile Blade 3 is a highly efficient, low-power single-board computer that features Rockchip RK3588 octa-core 64-bit processor. It is perfect for rapid development, AI application prototyping, and edge computing. You can also create a cluster of multiple Mixtile Blade 3s to expand computing power.
●Mixtile Cluster Box: Mixtile Cluster Box is a PCIe switcher that can connect up to four Mixtile Blade 3 boards through PCIe interfaces, which allows for multi-node computation. Compared with a single Blade 3 board, this 4-node clustering provides boosted computing performance, faster networking, and expansive storage capacity. The switcher consists of a backplane and a control board enclosed in a customized chassis with dual cooling fans. Thanks to the ASM2824 PCIe switch chip, the quad-channel PCIe 3.0 backplane enables seamless data transmission between Blade 3 boards for robust, uninterrupted performance.
●Mixtile Core 3588E: Powered by RK3588's cutting-edge quad-core CPU architecture, Mixtile Core 3588E packs a punch in a compact system-on-module (SoM). With blazing fast 6 TOPS AI performance enabled by the Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 cores, Core 3588E readily handles demanding workloads like high-res video encoding/decoding, graphics processing, and running AI apps.
●Mixtile Edge 2 / Edge 2 Kit: Mixtile Edge 2/Edge 2 Kit is a high-performance, low-power 64-bit ARM Single Board Computer (SBC) ideal for many IoT networks and computing applications. Its powerful quad-core Cortex-A55 SoC processor (up to 2.0GHz), LPDDR4 memory, and onboard eMMC storage make it perfect for IoT gateways, edge computing, display terminals, and home entertainment.
For more product inquiries and information about Mixtile's participation in Japan IT Week (Autumn) Expo 2023, simply visit the Mixtile Page and click Add to Plan.
About Mixtile: Mixtile Limited (Mixtile) is a professional IoT hardware solution provider specializing in high-performance and low-power System-on-Modules and Single Board Computers. Mixtile brings world-leading hardware development, prototyping, and manufacturing to global customers. Mixtile has designed, mass-produced, and shipped millions of PCBAs and finished products for customers in smart homes, vehicle inspections, industrial control, and AI applications.
Evelyn Liang
Evelyn Liang
Mixtile Limited
pr@mixtile.com
