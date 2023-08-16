Celebrity Dentist Dr. Catrise Austin Unveils VIP Smiles Relaunch in NYC for Black Business Month

Cardi B Triples Her Dentist Business

Meet Dr. Catrise Austin, the celebrity dentist who's been leaving her smile magic on hip hop legends and business people in New York City for 25 Years

Got a bag and fixed my teeth” — Cardi B

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrated dentist Dr. Catrise Austin announces the exciting relaunch of VIP Smiles Dental Practice, centrally located in Midtown New York City. Amidst the vibrant celebration of Black Business Month and Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary, Dr. Austin returns to mark 25 years of dentistry excellence.Having been entrenched in the Hip Hop movement since the age of 12, Dr. Catrise Austin's journey intertwines the worlds of dentistry and Hip Hop in captivating ways. A fan letter to Run DMC during her youth set her on a path that led her to Russell Simmons, sparking a connection that forever linked her to the pulse of Hip Hop.Dr. Austin's passion for dentistry stems from her personal triumph over smile insecurities, a story that reverberates with the resilience and self-expression emblematic of Hip Hop culture. Her mission crystallized at 15 when she transformed her own smile with braces, igniting her fervor for empowering others through confident smiles.Embracing this new chapter, VIP Smiles will offer a range of services to cater to diverse needs. Dr. Catrise Austin's specialized offerings include teeth whitening, porcelain veneers , and Smile Direct Club. Her accomplished team of dental experts will provide comprehensive services, encompassing dental check-ups, teeth cleanings, fillings, and general dentistry services. The office is set to operate six days a week, ensuring accessibility for busy New Yorkers and patients who travel from across the United States for her services.As VIP Smiles reopens its doors, Dr. Catrise Austin invites old and new clients to experience the transformative power of confident smiles, backed by decades of expertise. Join us in commemorating her remarkable journey and the harmonious fusion of Hip Hop culture with the realm of dentistry.For additional information on VIP Smiles and Dr. Catrise Austin's services, kindly visit www.vipsmiles.com

Cardi B Says Dr. Catrise Austin Is Truly The Best!