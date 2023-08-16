Wholesaling Real Estate for Fun & Profit
Wholesaling Real Estate for Fun & ProfitLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wholesaling. When it comes to real estate investing, the easiest way to get started is wholesaling. Why? Because investors don’t need any money, don’t need any credit, and can earn profits within days (not months). Best of all, wholesalers do not actually taking title to the property, so avoid all the risks. With wholesaling, investors simply get a property under contract and then sell the contract (not the property) to another investor. If this sounds good, then attend LAC-REIA's September meeting because the #1 authority on wholesaling will be speaking.
Special Guest Speaker. LAC-REIA's guest speaker will be Cliff Gager, the man who invented wholesaling. Well, not really, but he makes it easy to understand and implement. With Cliff, investors will learn how to find real estate "deals" and then how to wholesale them to other investors.
Cliff started his real estate investing career as a mortgage broker in 1991. His specialty was helping investors get loans to buy investment properties. In 1993, Cliff transitioned into flipping houses. He would find great deals on houses, fix them up, and sell them for profit! Over the years, Cliff discovered that if he simply locked up a property under contract and then assign (aka “wholesale”) the contract to another investor (rather than fixing and flipping it himself), he could get his money faster and easier (with no risk or capital). And, of course, do more deals! So while he continued to fix and flip occasionally, Cliff was much busier wholesaling deals whenever he could. Now Cliff brings his 30 years of real estate investing experience directly to the people who need it the most. During Cliff’s presentation, investors will learn how to:
· Find deals to wholesale
· Calculate your profit margins
· Find buyers (i.e. other investors) for your wholesale deals
· Make the deals profitable
· Use trusts for profits
Date & Time: Thursday night, September 14, 2023, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.
Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, LA 90034 (between National and Palms).
Free Admission: Admission to LAC-REIA meetings is always FREE (complimentary), but reservations are recommended.
Parking: Metered street parking. Plus, there are also two FREE parking structures just two blocks away. The first structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and Palms. The second structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and National. From either lot it’s short two blocks walk to the Iman.
RSVP: To register, please go to LaRealEstateInvestors.com, and press the red button “Register Here” located directly below the Cliff Gager flyer.
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association (“LAC-REIA”). Founded in 1996, LAC-REIA (formerly Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Club) is the oldest and largest investor group in California. Our Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring. If you need help with any of our services, please let us know.
Susan Hall
Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Club, LLC
+1 310-792-6404
email us here