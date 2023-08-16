United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities Unveils New Website

A graphic highlights United's new website in desktop and mobile layouts.

United today debuted its newly redesigned, reimagined, and reinvigorated website, modernized to better serve its mission and communities.

United’s new website invites those who love theological education or are simply curious about its formative work to take a closer look. We hope to meet you there soon.” — President Molly T. Marshall

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities today debuted its newly redesigned, reimagined, and reinvigorated website, modernized to better serve our mission and our communities.

On the revised site, prospective students, current students, alums and other community members will find:

– A sitewide menu with organized, tiered information

– Landing pages for each of United’s five degrees

– One standardized admissions interest form for degree and admissions pages

– United’s Four Pillars on a page that explains our values and our corresponding degree programs

Our responsive design offers prospective applicants, current students, alums, and our wider community a more enjoyable experience. A new sitewide menu and interactive sidebars allow for greater contextualization, serving our communities’ varied needs with organized content.

Most importantly, our mission—our core values—are reflected clearly throughout our new site. Updated imagery and graphic elements frame the rich, ongoing story and legacy of United’s work in the world.

United President Molly T. Marshall reflects: "A website provides a window to the world, a portal through which one learns of the unique identity of a school and discerns whether it provides what one is seeking. United’s new website invites those who love theological education or are simply curious about its formative work to take a closer look. We hope to meet you there soon."

We invite you to take time to get acquainted with our redesigned site at https://www.unitedseminary.edu, and hope that United’s artistic, diverse, and hopeful spirit shines through.

***

About United

Founded as a welcoming, ecumenical school that embraces all denominations and faith traditions, United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities has been on the cutting edge of progressive theological thought leadership since it was established in 1962. Today, United continues to train leaders who dismantle systems of oppression, explore multi-faith spirituality, and push the boundaries of knowledge.