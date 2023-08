Blueberry Pediatrics Launches Affordable, Convenient Virtual Healthcare for Children in Virginia

Blueberry Pediatrics’ app and home medical kit gives parents direct, on-demand pediatrician care, providing comfort and peace of mind.

Leading digital healthcare provider offers comprehensive, on-demand pediatric care from the comfort of home

VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Families in Virginia can now access 24/7, on-demand care from board-certified pediatricians through Blueberry Pediatrics, a leading provider of digital healthcare services for children. Members receive guidance and treatment for many symptoms and childhood illnesses conveniently through an easy-to-use home medical kit, mobile application, and affordable monthly subscription.In May, Virginia began unwinding thousands from Medicaid. In three months, 50,000 children have been disenrolled from the program, with nearly 144,000 children expected to be impacted as the process continues*. Virginia is one of 11 states reporting age data for their Medicaid disenrollment. Although the data is limited, those 11 states reported 450,000 children have been disenrolled from their Medicaid programs**.“We believe that every child deserves high-quality pediatric care and that no parental concern should go unaddressed," said Blueberry Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lyndsey Garbi, who is board-certified in pediatrics and neonatology.“We feel privileged to be in a position to provide a high-quality, simple, and convenient option to families, supporting their urgent care needs.”Blueberry’s HIPAA-compliant platform provides parents with an easy and effective way of communicating with pediatricians and obtaining a comprehensive medical examination of their children - through text, phone, or video - including diagnosis, treatment guidance, and, if appropriate, medication. Parents can also get sleep help, breastfeeding support, and developmental guidance - all without appointments or waiting rooms.Accessing healthcare can be cost-prohibitive. With a Blueberry membership, an entire family can get unlimited care for a year for less than a single urgent care visit copay. Plus, there are no per-visit fees or copays regardless of insurance coverage, no matter how much a family uses Blueberry or how many children they have.Blueberry Pediatrics is available in 19 states. The full list of states where Blueberry is available includes Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.About Blueberry PediatricsBlueberry Pediatrics’ app and online service provide parents with 24/7 virtual access to a team of board-certified pediatricians. Blueberry’s unique home medical kit includes the same tools found in medical clinics, making it easy for doctors to diagnose and treat most childhood illnesses through the app quickly. Blueberry’s pediatricians are dedicated to providing immediate health care for children at one low cost, giving parents comfort and peace of mind. Blueberry is accessible in English and Spanish. Visit BlueberryPediatrics.com to learn more.Sources: