Blueberry Pediatrics Expands to Virginia, Offering Affordable, Quality Virtual Healthcare to Kids Ages 0-21
Blueberry Pediatrics’ app and home medical kit gives parents direct, on-demand care from board-certified pediatriciansMOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blueberry Pediatrics, a leading online provider of healthcare services for children ages 0-21, is now available in Virginia. The digital healthcare company provides care from board-certified pediatricians for many conditions 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
In May, Virginia began unwinding thousands from Medicaid. In three months, 50,000 children have been disenrolled from the program, with nearly 144,000 children expected to be impacted as the process continues*. Virginia is one of 11 states reporting age data for their Medicaid disenrollment. Although the data is limited, those 11 states reported 450,000 children have been disenrolled from their Medicaid programs**.
“We believe that every child deserves high-quality pediatric care and that no parental concern should go unaddressed," said Blueberry Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lyndsey Garbi, who is board-certified in pediatrics and neonatology.“We feel privileged to be in a position to provide a high-quality, simple, and convenient option to families, supporting their urgent care needs.”
Blueberry gives parents on-demand access to pediatricians through an easy-to-use at-home testing kit, mobile application, and affordable monthly subscription. Blueberry’s HIPAA-compliant platform provides parents with an easy and effective way of communicating with pediatricians and obtaining a comprehensive medical examination of their children - through text, phone, or video - including diagnosis, treatment guidance, and, if appropriate, medication. Parents can also get sleep help, breastfeeding support, and developmental guidance - all without appointments or waiting rooms.
Accessing healthcare can be cost-prohibitive. With a Blueberry membership, an entire family can get unlimited care for a year, for less than a single urgent care visit copay. Plus, there are no per-visit fees or copays regardless of insurance coverage, no matter how much a family uses Blueberry or how many children they have.
Blueberry Pediatrics is available in 19 states. The full list of states where Blueberry is available includes Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, and now Virginia.
About Blueberry Pediatrics
Blueberry Pediatrics’ app and online service provide parents with 24/7 virtual access to a team of board-certified pediatricians. Blueberry’s unique home medical kit includes the same tools found in medical clinics, making it easy for doctors to diagnose and treat most childhood illnesses through the app quickly. Blueberry’s pediatricians are dedicated to providing immediate health care for children at one low cost, giving parents comfort and peace of mind. Blueberry is accessible in English and Spanish. Visit BlueberryPediatrics.com to learn more.
Sources:
*Washington Post
**KFF
