CURevl Acquires Assets of SmartHealth PayCard

GALVESTON, TX, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CU Revl LLC (CURevl), a Credit Union Service Organization focused on delivering consumer financial products and services to credit unions and their members, has successfully diversified its offering by way of acquiring certain assets of SmartHealth PayCard LLC and HealthCare PayCard LLC (SmartHealth).

SmartHealth was a regionally recognized provider of healthcare credit card payment solutions helping patients afford costly healthcare procedures and manage their medical expenses. The new company, branded WellBridge CareCard, is a wholly owned subsidiary under the CURevl umbrella and will continue to offer specialized credit cards with various benefits and added features such as prescription discounts.

“Before this acquisition, CURevl partnered with SmartHealth by providing financing solutions for its credit card receivables,” stated Lance Teinert, CEO of CURevl. “This next step not only helps the existing medical financing program grow but also fulfills our destiny of becoming a diversified consumer financial services company.”

This acquisition positions CURevl as an industry-leading financial services provider and increases the company’s asset holdings by more than 30%.

About CURevl

Revolutionizing the way financial institutions connect to their communities. CURevl focuses on delivering consumer financial products and services, creating value for credit unions and their members.