Caretaker Medical Offers Hospitals an Innovative Solution to the Thermodilution Catheter Shortage

About

Caretaker Medical is an innovator of wireless patient monitoring devices, leveraging their patented Pulse Decomposition Analysis technology for continuously and non-invasively measuring "beat by beat" blood pressure and hemodynamic parameters with a simple finger sensor. Their FDA-Cleared flagship VitalStream(tm) wireless monitoring platform eliminates blind-spots between intermittent spot check measurements and provides a non-invasive alternative to invasive A-Lines and Catheters, enabling wire-free patient mobility with uninterrupted streaming data to a companion app, secure cloud portal, and integrated EMR's and platforms.