Caretaker Medical Offers Hospitals an Innovative Solution to the Thermodilution Catheter Shortage

A current shortage of continuous cardiac output thermodilution catheters threatens to disrupt established medical protocols and patient care.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Persistent supply challenges affecting continuous cardiac output (CCO) thermodilution catheters are impacting hospitals worldwide. In response, Caretaker Medical is ramping up efforts to increase awareness of its FDA-cleared wireless, wearable continuous cardiac output monitor system, VitalStream, to ensure patient care is not impacted.

The ongoing scarcity of CCO thermodilution catheters can present a significant challenge for healthcare providers. It can disrupt established medical protocols and hamper the ability to quickly address critical conditions.

“As hospitals are notified of pulmonary artery catheter supply chain issues, many are needing to prioritize their current supply and find alternative solutions,” explained Jeff Pompeo, President and CEO at Caretaker Medical. “By increasing our efforts, we aim to minimize disruptions and ensure that critical care is delivered promptly and without compromise.”

A recent study by Gratz et. al., demonstrated that that VitalStream produces comparable continuous cardiac output measurements to thermodilution catheters.

“This shows that VitalStream is a viable and clinically-relevant alternative to the invasive catheters,” stated Pompeo.

Continuous Cardiac Output (CCO) monitoring is an indispensable aspect of patient care within Operating Rooms (OR) and Intensive Care Units (ICU). It offers insight into a patient’s cardiovascular performance, fluid responsiveness and organ perfusion conditions. These insights allow clinicians to quickly make informed decisions and are pivotal in preventing cardiovascular insufficiency and other complications.

VitalStream uses a low-pressure finger sensor and Patented Pulse Decomposition Analysis to noninvasively measure CCO and other advanced hemodynamic parameters. Additionally, VitalStream can be placed at the bedside without the need for X-ray or fluoroscopy. For more information about VitalStream and to read the Gratz study, please visit caretakermedical.net.

About Caretaker Medical

Caretaker Medical is a leading innovator in wireless hemodynamic monitoring technology. With a mission to improve patient outcomes and enhance the efficiency of healthcare delivery, the company specializes in developing cutting-edge solutions that bridge gaps in medical monitoring caused by supply shortages or technological limitations. Caretaker Medical's focus on patient-centric innovation drives its commitment to delivering reliable, accurate, and accessible healthcare solutions.

Jessica Aleles
Caretaker Medical
Jessica@caretakermedical.net

About

Caretaker Medical is an innovator of wireless patient monitoring devices, leveraging their patented Pulse Decomposition Analysis technology for continuously and non-invasively measuring "beat by beat" blood pressure and hemodynamic parameters with a simple finger sensor. Their FDA-Cleared flagship VitalStream(tm) wireless monitoring platform eliminates blind-spots between intermittent spot check measurements and provides a non-invasive alternative to invasive A-Lines and Catheters, enabling wire-free patient mobility with uninterrupted streaming data to a companion app, secure cloud portal, and integrated EMR's and platforms.

