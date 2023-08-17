Recruiting for Good Launches Sweet Service Helping LA Moms Raise Money for Cause
Moms inspire their community to participate in 1 Referral 1 Reward; every time someone earns a sweet trip, mom earns $1000 for her cause. #helpushelpyou www.HelpingLAMoms.com Raise Money for Cause
Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn LA's sweetest staycation in la #1referral1reward www.BeautyFoodieShopping.com
Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; and rewards referrals to companies hiring professionals with donations and sweet fun trips.
Recruiting for Good launches sweet service; Helping LA Moms (raise money for cause).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Want to do something Good for You and The Community Too? use your social network for GOOD!"
How Helping Moms Raise Money for Your Cause Works
1. Moms inspire their community to participate in 1 Referral 1 Reward; earn a sweet party trip.
2. When someone successfully earns their sweet trip (for introducing company that hires professional staff to Recruiting for Good, and Recruiting for Good earns a finder's fee).
3. Mom earns $500 for their favorite cause.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We love to help all sweet LA moms fund their PTA, empty nest moms fund their nonprofits (do something meaningful now that the kids left the house); and if you are a mom who would love to improve the quality of your kids' life (that is a worthy cause) too!"
About
Helping LA Moms; raise money for cause. Love to collaborate, do something GOOD for YOU, and Community Too; then our service is perfect you. Inspire your social network to participate in 1 referral 1 reward; when someone successfully earns a sweet trip (and they found us because of you; Recruiting for Good will reward $500 to your favorite nonprofit, school, or to help you (improve quality of your kids' life, because that is a worthy cause). To learn more visit www.HelpingLAMoms.com Raise Money for Cause!
Celebrate Mother's Day in LA with The Sweetest Staycation. All-inclusive weekend celebration includes 3 night stay at Sweet Hotel in LA (or $1,000 Airbnb gift card), $1500 dining gift card 'a weekend without cooking for mom (the sweetest reward),' invite for 2 to our signature pampering party Manis and Chocolate Strawberries. Mom can forgo Sweet Stay in Hotel (and Airbnb); to receive $1,000 gift cards for Spa and shopping rewards. To sign up and earn mom the party she deserves visit www.OurMomsParty.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
'Girls Design Tomorrow' is a sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens who want to do something remarkable with their life.
www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now! Starting in Spring 2024, we're adding more exceptionally talented 10 to 13 year old girls. We prepare girls to lead the future and be positive role models.
Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Club in LA to inspire participation in 1 Referral 1 Reward and help Fund Girls Design Tomorrow.
Love More Sweet Travel Rewards Visit www.TheSweetestClub.com
Sweet Fan Trips are perfectly designed for US Fans who love to support Girl Causes and Party for Good. Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 Referral 1 Reward to earn our all-inclusive party trips to experience the sweetest music concerts (with world's best female performers, who are also role models) in LA, Miami, New Orleans, NY, and Vegas. Trips include 2 nights at The Sweetest Hotel (or $1000 gift card for Airbnb), $1500 Gift Card for Concert Tickets, and 3 Sweet $250 Gift Cards (Choose 2); Airfare, Fan Merch, or Rideshare. To learn more visit www.SweetFanTrips.com Travel The World Watch Women Play!
"We're Rewarding Just 10 Sweet Fan Trips to See Taylor Swift on 10-20-24 in Miami. Participate today to earn your sweet trip!"
How Recruiting for Good Works