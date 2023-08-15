Submit Release
*Updated with Video* Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 5000 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in the 5000 block of Connecticut, Northwest.

 

At approximately 8:53 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects approached the victim and brandished a handgun. The suspects took property and fled the scene.

 

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the pictures below and in this video: https://youtu.be/RtY3Zm0LMiU

 

 

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

