Calgary-based Gemstone Lights recognized as Top 10 Company to Watch in 2023
Gemstone Lights, a leading provider of outdoor lighting solutions, received the recognition from BizTech Outlook MagazineCALGARY, AB, CANADA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gemstone Lights, a Calgary-based business providing permanent outdoor lighting solutions for residential and commercial settings, is thrilled to announce its recognition as one of the Top 10 Companies to Watch in 2023 by BizTech Outlook Magazine. Receiving this recognition reaffirms Gemstone Lights’ commitment to excellence and innovation in the outdoor lighting industry. As a locally owned business, Gemstone Lights has been dedicated to enhancing the aesthetics, security, and ambiance of properties throughout North America since its inception in 2016.
Gemstone Lights was selected for this recognition on a number of merits, including the company’s dedication to technology-forward and innovative products and delivering a high-quality customer experience. Gemstone Lights’ proprietary technology offers customizable state-of-the-art LED lighting solutions that can be controlled through intuitive smartphone and smart home applications. With the ability to produce over 16 million colour combinations, the technology enables homeowners to effortlessly adjust colors, brightness, and patterns, providing a personalized outdoor lighting experience like never before.
The award also recognizes the work Gemstone Lights has achieved in the realm of sustainability. The energy-efficient LED systems not only contribute to reduced energy consumption, but also ensure a smaller carbon footprint for homeowners who choose to invest in the product. Gemstone Lights products use up to 90% less electricity than traditional lighting solutions, making them an ideal choice for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint.
"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," said Tate Leavitt, the entrepreneur and founder behind Gemstone Lights. "From the very beginning, our mission has been to transform the way people experience outdoor lighting, and this recognition fuels our drive to continue pushing boundaries and delivering unparalleled solutions."
Starting the business in 2016, Leavitt had become frustrated with the lack of high-quality permanent outdoor lighting options available on the market. He set out to create a system that could enhance the aesthetic of any home while also enduring harsh weather conditions. Since then, they have grown to offer products in over 300 markets across North America and installed over 9 million lights. Gemstone Lights’ commitment to quality and innovation remains at the forefront of everything they do, and they are dedicated to making high-quality outdoor and indoor LED lighting solutions available to everyone.
As the company gains recognition for its work across North America, Gemstone Lights remains focused on elevating the outdoor lighting industry's standards and expanding its reach across the region. With an unwavering dedication to quality, customer satisfaction, and technological advancement, the company is poised for a future of continued growth and success.
About Gemstone Lights
Gemstone Lights is a leading provider of outdoor lighting solutions in North America. Offering LED track lighting solutions for residential and commercial settings, Gemstone Lights enhances the beauty of any building through customizable lighting solutions. Users have complete control through Gemstone’s proprietary software to create the lighting profile of their dreams. Launching in Calgary in 2016, Gemstone Lights quickly established themselves as leaders in the industry. Since then, the company has grown to offer their products in over 300 markets across North America and remains dedicated to making high-quality LED lighting solutions available to everyone.
