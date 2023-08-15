Anthony Dempsey Clinches the "2023 Performing Magician of the Year Award" by Dallas Magic Club
Anthony Dempsey clinches "2023 Magician of the Year" by Dallas Magic Club. Debuting with a standout mind-reading act, he wows audiences globally.
I’m incredibly proud of this achievement & couldn't be more grateful for this recognition. It was a tough competition, and I was honored to share the stage with all of the other amazing local talents.”DALLAS, TX, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized for his extraordinary talent and captivating stage presence, Anthony Dempsey was recently honored with the prestigious "2023 Performing Magician of the Year Award" by the Dallas Magic Club. Competing against a line-up of top magicians from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Anthony's signature mind-reading routine stole the show, solidifying his reputation as a world-class entertainer. This competition brought together magicians judged on various facets of performance, including Presentation, Entertainment Value, Stage Presence, and Originality. All judges hold esteemed positions either as past winners or board members of the club.
— Anthony Dempsey
For Anthony, this accolade was especially momentous as it marked his debut in a magic competition. On the achievement, he expressed, "I’m incredibly proud of this achievement and couldn't be more grateful for this recognition. It was a tough competition, and I was honored to share the stage with all of the other amazing local talents."
Anthony Dempsey's journey in magic and entertainment isn't new. With an award-winning background in acting, he has performed since kindergarten. His academic journey was marked with a full-ride scholarship for theater. Over the years, Anthony has enthralled audiences from top-tier companies like Cisco, Coca-Cola, Universal, Neiman Marcus, JP Morgan, Gatorade, Toyota, SpaceX, and Apple. Even the likes of Shia LaBeouf have lauded his performances.
The Dallas Magic Club, nearing its centennial celebration, is a fusion of two renowned magic societies, the Dallas Magic Circle (S.A.M. Assembly 13) and the Willard the Wizard Ring (I.B.M.Ring 174). These affiliations tie it to the Society of American Magicians, the world's oldest magic organization, and the International Brotherhood of Magicians, the largest group of its kind with chapters spanning over 88 countries.
With a mission to be the life of every event, Anthony continues to amaze audiences across the globe, merging comedy magic with gripping mentalism.
To witness Anthony's magic at your events or get more information, visit Anthonyentertains.com or contact him directly at 940-654-0699.
About Anthony Dempsey: Anthony Dempsey is a Dallas-based Magician and Mentalist with a rich history in acting and entertainment. From intimate gatherings to corporate giants, Anthony has left an indelible mark on his audiences, ensuring that every event he graces becomes memorable. He combines magic, comedy, and mentalism to offer an experience that goes beyond mere entertainment.
