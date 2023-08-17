ESOMAR Announces Programme for the Art & Science of Innovation Conference in Singapore
Annual conference in the APAC region will be held 8-10 November, featuring leading global brands and market research thought leaders on stage
This conference offers presentations that address critical industry developments like the application of artificial intelligence all the way to sessions that give attendees practical skills.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global community for data, research and insights, today announced the final programme for its Art & Science of Innovation Conference in Singapore, 8 to 10 November 2023. Speakers from brands such as Unilever, Woolworths, Nestle, Cathay Pacific, TikTok and many others will share their insights, strategies, new methodologies and innovative technologies with more than 400 regional and international industry professionals at the event.
— Rhiannon Bryant, Head of Global Events and Content for ESOMAR
In addition to a two-day lineup of speakers discussing the most pressing challenges and biggest opportunities in the market research industry today, the conference will feature a day-long masterclass on 08 November covering new and breakthrough approaches in the areas of Futures and Cultural Foresight. It will help insights professionals anticipate emerging needs and contexts which can inform innovation decisions for today and the future.
“The programme for our APAC conference this year brings together the best of what the global insights sector has to offer, from presentations that address critical industry developments like the application of artificial intelligence all the way to sessions that give attendees practical skills to take back to their organisations,” said Rhiannon Bryant, Head of Global Events and Content for ESOMAR. “Always one of our favorite events of the year, we are looking forward to the camaraderie and lively exchange of ideas in Singapore this November.”
The much-anticipated Young ESOMAR Society (YES!) Awards will also be held during the conference, giving members under age 31 the opportunity to share their most brilliant ideas. Interested parties should submit their pitch by 09 September for a chance to take the stage in Singapore.
Throughout the three-day event, ESOMAR has also scheduled multiple networking opportunities for delegates, including a welcome reception, multiple session breaks and drinks in the exhibit hall. The Art & Science of Innovation Conference will be hosted at the award-winning Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel located along the picturesque Singapore River. A visa to enter Singapore may be required; check the Singaporean Government’s website for details.
About ESOMAR
Since 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers. www.esomar.org
###
Gabriela Kusters
ESOMAR
+31 20 589 7812
email us here