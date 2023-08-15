Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,345 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,648 in the last 365 days.

August Proclaimed Acadian Heritage Month

CANADA, August 15 - Nova Scotia will officially celebrate Acadian Heritage Month for the first time in August 2024, honouring more than 400 years of Acadian history, culture, language and traditions.

“Acadians have contributed greatly to the cultural diversity of Nova Scotia, and they continue to make economic, creative and social contributions to our province,” said Premier Tim Houston. “Today, on National Acadian Day, I am pleased to recognize the historical significance of Acadians to our province by proclaiming August as Acadian Heritage Month.”

Through the Office of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie, government continues to strengthen its partnerships with Acadian and francophone organizations, promote Acadian culture and heritage, provide support for community projects, and celebrate the contributions and achievements of Acadian people and communities throughout Nova Scotia.

Quotes:

As a proud Acadian, I understand the importance of celebrating our heritage and sharing the incredible stories of our people who have played a fundamental role in shaping our province. Acadian Heritage Month provides us the opportunity to showcase our community’s enduring vitality and celebrate our cultural pride. I am excited to welcome Acadians from around the world for Congrès mondial acadien next August, as we mark our first annual Acadian Heritage Month. Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie

The Fédération acadienne thanks Premier Tim Houston and the Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie, Colton LeBlanc, for their support and leadership in recognizing August as Acadian Heritage Month in Nova Scotia. This recognition highlights Acadians’ unique place in our province’s history, their vitality and their contribution to Nova Scotia’s growth. Kenneth Deveau, President, Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse

Quick Facts:

  • Acadian Heritage Month will be celebrated every year in Nova Scotia, beginning in August 2024
  • the Provincial Acadian Day Act designates August 15 as Acadian Day in Nova Scotia
  • Congrès mondial acadien, an international gathering of Acadian communities held every five years, will be jointly hosted by the Acadian regions of Argyle and Clare in southwestern Nova Scotia, August 10 to 18, 2024

-30-

You just read:

August Proclaimed Acadian Heritage Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more