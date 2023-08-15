Submit Release
Road Rage Leads to Shooting Death on Interstate 10 in West Valley

On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at approximately 12:45 a.m., the Tolleson Police Department requested the assistance of the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) for a shooting which took place during a road rage incident on Interstate 10 in the West Valley.

A woman sustained a gunshot wound during the road rage incident between the occupants of two vehicles traveling westbound on Interstate 10 in the area of 83rd Avenue. The woman was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

The other vehicle did not remain in the area.

The woman was transported to the Abrazo West Campus hospital in critical condition and died as a result of her injuries.

The woman was identified as 18-year-old Brittany E. Gutierrez-Bugarin of Phoenix.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS or submit a tip online at azdps.gov/tips. Please reference incident I23047127.

