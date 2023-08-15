Muse Extension Lounge Announces Exciting New Ownership and Expansion
This new chapter promises to be even more exciting, and we can't wait to share it with all of you.”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Muse Extension Lounge, a luxury hair extension salon known for its expertise in Natural Beaded Row (NBR) extensions, is thrilled to announce a significant change in its ownership structure and an exciting expansion plan.
Julia Ward, the founder of Muse Extension Lounge, made the heartfelt decision to move her family to Arizona last year. While this move was essential for her family, it meant leaving behind her cherished salon, Muse, and the community she had built over the years in Washington. However, every cloud has a silver lining. Cyann Davis, a dedicated and talented salon manager and close friend to Julia, approached her with a proposal for a potential partnership.
Today, Muse Extension Lounge is proud to introduce Cyann Davis as the new owner of Muse WA. Julia expressed her immense pride in witnessing Cyann's transformation into a formidable leader in the industry. Describing Cyann as a "once-in-a-lifetime" individual, Julia is confident that Muse WA is in the best hands.
But that's not all. This partnership signifies a new era for Muse Extension Lounge. Julia and Cyann are joining forces to bring their shared vision to life. Together, they plan to launch new products, courses, podcasts, and more, ensuring that Muse continues to thrive and innovate. While Cyann will helm Muse WA, Julia will lead Muse AZ, ensuring that the brand's legacy remains strong in both locations.
Julia reassures the Muse community that she will continue to be involved and will make regular visits to Washington. She expressed her gratitude to the loyal clientele and community for their unwavering support and love. "This new chapter promises to be even more exciting, and we can't wait to share it with all of you," Julia added.
Cyann's journey with Muse began when she discovered the brand and Julia through her passion for NBR extensions. From being a client to becoming an assistant, stylist, manager, and now owner, Cyann's story with Muse is a testament to her dedication and love for the brand. She is excited to continue the legacy of Muse WA with the same love and care that Julia has shown for Muse AZ.
Muse Extension Lounge, with locations in Olympia, WA, and Arcadia, AZ, is renowned for its luxurious NBR Hair Extension services. The salon prides itself on offering a unique experience, ensuring clients feel relaxed and pampered. With a team of licensed NBR artists, including Julia Ward and Cyann Davis, Muse Extension Lounge promises unparalleled expertise and quality.
About Muse Extension Lounge:
Muse Extension Lounge is a luxury NBR Hair Extension salon with locations in Olympia, WA, and Arcadia, AZ. Founded by Julia Ward, the salon is known for its expertise in Natural Beaded Row extensions, offering clients a voluminous and long-lasting look without any damage. The salon's mission is to provide a relaxing and luxurious experience for its clients, ensuring they leave feeling beautiful and confident.
