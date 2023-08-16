Study Finds That Caretaker Medical’s Noninvasive Hemodynamic Monitor has Comparable Accuracy to Invasive Thermodilution

The study shows that VitalStream, a wireless, wearable FDA-cleared monitor, produces comparable cardiac output measurements to a pulmonary artery catheter.

A clinically validated, noninvasive and wireless device can be used quickly and effectively in other areas of the hospital and can therefore help improve patient care.”
— Irwin Gratz, DO of Cooper University Healthcare
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretaker Medical today announced the results of a new study published on BMC Anesthesiology that evaluated the performance of VitalStream™, a noninvasive, wireless, wearable advanced hemodynamic monitor, against invasive thermodilution cardiac output in cardiac surgery patients.
The study examined both absolute and trending cardiac output measurements. Both were found to be comparable to those obtained by an invasive pulmonary artery catheter (PAC).

"This study is important because monitoring technologies have traditionally been restricted to operating rooms and intensive care units, but the need for assessing and adjusting fluid status in other care settings like the ER is often critical," described Irwin Gratz, DO of Cooper University Healthcare. "A clinically validated, noninvasive and wireless device can be used quickly and effectively in other areas of the hospital and can therefore help improve patient care."

“The study results were achieved in a patient population that is characterized by a large range of cardiac outputs and all of the patients were receiving vasoactive drugs. These factors added to the complexity of the study,” stated Gratz.

The use of pulmonary artery catheters has decreased due to the invasive nature and risks associated with the procedure. However, the information gained from a PAC allows for a better understanding of a patient’s hemodynamic profile that can be used to improve outcomes. VitalStream showing comparable efficacy to a PAC gives clinicians an accurate and safer alternative that can be used with more patients and extend monitoring throughout the entire hospital stay.

The VitalStream device uses a low-pressure finger sensor and patented Pulse Decomposition Analysis to measure advanced hemodynamic parameters. It is the world’s only wireless, wearable ICU-grade monitor to be clinically validated and FDA-cleared.

The full study can be accessed here.

About Caretaker Medical

Caretaker Medical, founded in 2014, is a Charlottesville, Virginia based digital health company focused on developing wireless, high-acuity, continuous patient monitoring platforms that improve outcomes, increase clinician productivity and maximize patient compliance and comfort.

Jessica Aleles
Caretaker Medical
Jessica@caretakermedical.net
Caretaker Medical is an innovator of wireless patient monitoring devices, leveraging their patented Pulse Decomposition Analysis technology for continuously and non-invasively measuring "beat by beat" blood pressure and hemodynamic parameters with a simple finger sensor. Their FDA-Cleared flagship VitalStream(tm) wireless monitoring platform eliminates blind-spots between intermittent spot check measurements and provides a non-invasive alternative to invasive A-Lines and Catheters, enabling wire-free patient mobility with uninterrupted streaming data to a companion app, secure cloud portal, and integrated EMR's and platforms.

