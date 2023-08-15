Berkeley Humane Announces California’s Largest Single Day Adoption Event This Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal shelters are filled to critical levels so Berkeley Humane is hosting over 20 rescues and shelters at their Berkeley shelter on Saturday, August 26th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to place more than 200 pets into loving homes.
“If you have been thinking about adding a new furry family member there has never been a better opportunity,” said Jeffrey Zerwekh, Executive Director at Berkeley Humane. “This event is special in that every adoption makes room for another animal in the shelter, so you have the chance to save two lives.”
This family friendly event will include live music, food trucks, vendors, and a beer garden sponsored by Cellarmaker Brewing Company. Berkeley Humane will waive adoption fees for this event. Some rescue partners will be waiving or reducing fees.
All animals available from Berkeley Humane will have received veterinary care, vaccinations, microchips, and will be ready to go home after a brief adoption counseling session.
“This is the 11th year Berkeley Humane has hosted this event”, said Jason Gonzales, Volunteer Committee Chair who is responsible for planning the event. “With more than 20 rescues and shelters participating it will be the largest single day adoption event in all of California with more than 200 animals available for adoption.”
Sponsored by Lucy Pets and Wareham Development along with other pet friendly businesses including: PETS Referral Center, VCA Animal Hospitals, Modern Animal, Bayer, L.J. Kruse Company, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Wild Earth, Healthy Spot, MetLife, Kitchell Foundation, Blue Pearl, Cooperative Center Federal Credit Union, Boehringer Ingelheim, Berkeley Chamber of Commerce, Berkeley Rotary Club, Pet Food Express, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Subaru, and the City of Berkeley, the Berkeley Police Association, and Berkeley Firefighters Random Acts, have all joined together to make this adoption event a success.
WHO: Berkeley Humane (Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society)
WHAT: 11th Annual Bark (& Meow) Around the Block Adopt-a-thon and street fair
WHERE: 2700 Ninth Street, Berkeley CA
WHEN: Saturday, August 26th, 10 AM – 4 PM
WHY: Shelters are at critical levels; find 200 animals a home with a loving family; a family friendly street fair
FOR MORE INFO: https://berkeleyhumane.org/events/bark-and-meow/
ABOUT BERKELEY HUMANE:
Berkeley Humane is one of the oldest and most trusted animal welfare organizations in the Bay Area. With its origins dating back to 1895, today Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of dedicated and talented volunteers and staff, Berkeley Humane intakes animals from municipals shelters around the Bay Area who are often in need of medical care, improved nutrition, enrichment and lots of love. Learn more at https://berkeleyhumane.org/
