The Maine Educational Technology Directors Association Launches New Mentorship Program

The Maine Educational Technology Directors Association (METDA) will be launching a new mentorship program this fall that will provide a state-wide approach to providing professional development and support specific to Technology Directors who are in their first years as district decision-makers, resource managers, and instructional leaders.

Mentees will receive coaching from experienced mentors and have access to the expertise and resources of technology leaders in our state and beyond. The program will serve to elevate the success of Technology Directors in serving the needs of their local stakeholders while also building collective efficacy around best practices with educational technology across districts in Maine.

For more information, complete this form by 9/1/23.

The Maine Educational Technology Directors Association Launches New Mentorship Program

