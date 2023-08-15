Experience the Thrilling Voodoo Bayou at Lake Hickory Haunts
Lake Hickory Haunts, North Carolina's premier haunted attraction, is excited to announce the continued success of its thrilling treetop adventure, Voodoo Bayou.HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lake Hickory Haunts, North Carolina's premier haunted attraction, is excited to announce the continued success of its thrilling treetop adventure, Voodoo Bayou. First introduced in 2022, this unique attraction immerses visitors in an eerie world of Voodoo Witch doctors, elevated 20 feet in the air amidst the treetops on the bayou.
Voodoo Bayou features a maze through the treetops, providing a heart-pounding experience for thrill-seekers and horror enthusiasts alike. Visitors will encounter witchcraft and voodoo adding an extra layer of authenticity and fear to the experience. The attraction also showcases various voodoo shacks, where the unexpected awaits around every corner.
"Our goal with Voodoo Bayou was to create an immersive, unique, and thrilling experience for our visitors," said Ryan Settlemyre of Lake Hickory Haunts. "The positive response from our guests has been overwhelming. We're thrilled to see that our blend of horror, adventure, and storytelling continues to captivate and entertain."
Guests can experience the spine-chilling Voodoo Bayou at Lake Hickory Haunts, which opens for the season on September 16. With 13 immersive attractions in 2023, including Voodoo Bayou, Lake Hickory Haunts promises a night of frights and fun that visitors won't soon forget.
For more information about Lake Hickory Haunts and the Voodoo Bayou attraction, visit https://lakehickoryhaunts.com/attractions/voodoo-bayou/ or follow Lake Hickory Haunts on Facebook, TikTok, and other social media platforms.
Lake Hickory Haunts invites everyone to "Be prepared to be scared!"
About Lake Hickory Haunts:
Lake Hickory Haunts is a leading haunted attraction located in Hickory, North Carolina. Known for its unique and chilling attractions, Lake Hickory Haunts provides unforgettable horror experiences that keep visitors coming back year after year.
