Lake Hickory Haunts Features Aquaphobia - A Groundbreaking Water Side Attraction Spanning Over Two Acres
Lake Hickory Haunts, renowned for their immersive and thrilling attractions, is excited to feature 'Aquaphobia', an innovative waterfront attraction.LAKE HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lake Hickory Haunts, renowned for their immersive and thrilling attractions, is excited to feature 'Aquaphobia', an innovative waterfront attraction that expands across a two-acre lake. This latest addition promises to deliver a unique and unforgettable experience for all thrill-seekers and horror enthusiasts!
Aquaphobia leverages the natural eeriness of bodies of water and an expansive number of live actors to create a chilling, immersive environment that pushes the boundaries of fear. Inspired by some of the most terrifying aquatic folklore and legends, the attraction provides a thrilling exploration into the depths of one's fears.
"Aquaphobia is not just an attraction; it's an experience. We've brought together elements of suspense, surprise, and storytelling to create a truly unique and thrilling adventure of horror," said Ryan Settlemyre of Lake Hickory Haunts. "This water-based feature highlights our commitment to innovation and our desire to provide our guests with unparalleled horror experiences."
Lake Hickory Haunts has been setting the standard for haunted attractions in North Carolina with its unique blend of horror, suspense, immersion, and thrill. The attraction of Aquaphobia further solidifies their position as leaders in the industry and pioneers in creating distinctive, memorable experiences.
Visitors can expect heart-stopping moments, unexpected encounters, and an atmosphere that keeps them on their toes from start to finish. The attraction is designed to engage all the senses, ensuring a fully immersive experience that will leave guests questioning reality.
Those brave enough to explore Aquaphobia are invited to visit Lake Hickory Haunts this season for an unforgettable journey into the world of aquatic horror and 12 other full-sized attractions! For more information or to book tickets, visit lakehickoryhaunts.com/attractions or contact (828) 212-1442.
About Lake Hickory Haunts:
Located in North Carolina, Lake Hickory Haunts is a leading provider of horror and thrill experiences, known for its innovative and immersive attractions. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of fear and entertainment, Lake Hickory Haunts consistently delivers unforgettable experiences for all horror and thrill-seekers. For more information, visit lakehickoryhaunts.com/tickets.
