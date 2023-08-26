Entrepreneur Educational Center Celebrates the Class of 2023: A New Wave of Entrepreneurs and Certificated Scuba Divers
Spearheaded by Barbara J. Stanton, Entrepreneur Educational Center, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that promotes education, empowerment, and community engagement. EECI teaches Black and Brown individuals about entrepreneurship and offers a certificated diver program.
Southern California Native Michel'le is an American R&B singer known for her songs from 1989 to the early 1990s. Her highest charting song is the top ten US Hot 100 hit "No More Lies". She is the featured perfomer at the EECI Commencement Ceremony.
Maia aka Sonjia Hubert Harper, renowned vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and composer, is proficient on several musical instruments that include flute, harp, vibraphone and other mallet percussion.
Entrepreneur Educational Center, Inc.'s 2023 graduates of the Miracle's Entrepreneur 9-week Program. Photo: Valerie Vines Photography
The commencement ceremony includes live entertainment by R&B vocalist Michel'le, Harpist Maia, Del Atkins and The LYFE Band, and DJ Hippie.
The commencement ceremony for the Class of 2023 will take place on Sunday, August 27, at the L'Cheriyve Studio, located at 620 W 135th St, Gardena, CA 90248. The special event, by invitation only, will commence at 6 pm and conclude at 10 pm with a VIP reception, dinner, commencement ceremony and proclamation presentations from elected officials. On-site parking is complimentary, and a security detail will be present to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.
The evening includes Compton's own Michel'le, the renowned vocalist, songwriter, entrepreneur and R&B artist. Harpist Maia, the multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, will bring magic to the evening. Del Atkins and The LYFE Band always promise to please all ages, and DJ Hippie, is a favorite to spin the hits. In 2011, The Females of Hip Hop Awards honored Michel'le with the Legendary Songstress Award.
"EECI is excited for the various businesses to launch in the community from transitional homes, catering/restaurant services, transportation, life-saving emergency services, youth programs, and more," said Stanton. "The divers are trained to team up with search, rescue, and recovery as well as ocean-related projects."
The graduates of the Miracle's Entrepreneur Program and the Scuba Diving Program span from ages 30 to 60, all hailing from the Los Angeles County 2nd District. These innovative individuals have dedicated themselves to training as a diver or developing new businesses, both nonprofit and for-profit, that will provide essential services to the Black and Brown communities within the Second District, including areas such as San Pedro and Watts. An integral aspect of this initiative is the provision of free entrepreneurial and diving training programs to the community.
The diving program, led by esteemed Gerald Durant, LA City Fire Department Dive Master of Recovery, takes place at a local city pool. This pioneering program opens doors for Black and Brown men and women, enabling them to enter the field of scuba diving, with a focus on opportunities within the Port of Los Angeles. The initiative is further bolstered by the support of AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles.
"EECI's Genesis Diving Program is truly groundbreaking, offering a level playing field for Black and Brown men and women to thrive and contribute to the vibrant maritime sector, particularly within the Port of Los Angeles," expressed Stanton. Del Atkins added, "AltaSea's partnership signifies a gateway for our community members of all ages to engage with the ocean, grasp emerging developments in ocean science, and establish a pathway to lucrative careers. Achieving Equity in the marketplace is a monumental victory for the generations to come."
For more details about the Entrepreneur Educational Center, Inc., contact EECI at eeci2017@aol.com, (323) 757-7506.
About Entrepreneur Educational Center, Inc. (EECI):
EECI is a nonprofit organization headquartered in South Central Los Angeles, dedicated to empowering individuals from diverse backgrounds to achieve entrepreneurial success. EECI provides comprehensive training, resources, and mentorship to aspiring entrepreneurs, ensuring they have the tools they need to make a positive impact on their communities.
