U.S. Department of Education Accepts MDE Plan for Special Education Tiered Licensing (8/15/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) has received approval from the US Department of Education's Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) of its plan regarding the State's tiered system of special education teacher certification.

“We are grateful for OSEP's thoughtful review and we look forward to working with the legislature and our partners to implement our plan,” said Minnesota Department of Education Assistant Commissioner Daron Korte. "Together with our partners at the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB), we are drafting a policy proposal for consideration when the legislature convenes this coming February."

For more information, refer to MDE's corrective action plan and OSEP's approval letter.

