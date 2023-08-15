It’s Quality Time: Season 2 of our podcast is now live

We’re excited to share that we’ve launched season 2 of our Quality Time podcast!

The first episode is available for streaming now on Spotify, Apple, Google, Stitcher or right here on the Step Up to Quality website. Dive into school readiness and preparing for kindergarten with Emly Daberkow and Carol Burk, two early childhood education specialists at the Nebraska Department of Education’s Office of Early Childhood.

This upcoming season promises more of what our listeners loved from season 1 (like two more meditation episodes!) and then some. Our wonderful host Colleen Schmit, an educator, speaker, author and observer with Step Up to Quality, has interviewed local providers and national experts about nature-based learning, the power of play, compassion fatigue and more.

Regardless of the topic, our goal is to uplift anyone working in early childhood education. We hope this new season will continue to leave child care professionals feeling inspired, appreciated and supported in the powerful work they do every day. That’s what Quality Time is all about!

New episodes will be released every other week on Wednesdays — a great opportunity for a midweek recharge. Be sure to subscribe to the Step Up to Quality e-newsletter for new episode alerts.

