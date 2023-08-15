Disaster Legal Hotline
The Hawaii State Bar Association members are providing free legal assistance to those affected by the wildfires. Attorneys are available to answer questions about document replacement, insurance claims processes, landlord-tenant matters, and other issues.
Click here for more information, including dates, times, and the phone number to call for this free service.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
