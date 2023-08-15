Governor Abbott Appoints Zeidman To Holocaust, Genocide, And Antisemitism Advisory Commission

TEXAS, August 15 - August 15, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jay S. Zeidman to the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Advisory Commission conducts studies on antisemitism in the state, provides assistance to schools, and meets with appropriate representatives of public and private organizations to provide information in addition to various education duties around the state.

Jay S. Zeidman of Houston is the co-founder and managing partner at Altitude Ventures (AV), a healthcare investment firm. Before starting AV, he was the director of Business Development for U.S. Capital Advisors and served as a White House aide to President George W. Bush. He serves on the boards of the Houston First Corporation, University of Texas Health Science Center of Houston, and the Emancipation Park Conservancy. He was named to the Houston Business Journal’s “40 under 40” class in 2014. Zeidman received a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Political Science from Texas Christian University, where he also served as student body president. Additionally, he received a Master of Business Administration from the Jesse Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University.