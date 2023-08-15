Governor Abbott Appoints Herring As 47th Judicial District Attorney

TEXAS, August 15 - August 15, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jason Herring as District Attorney of the 47th Judicial District in Armstrong and Potter counties for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024 or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Jason Herring of Amarillo is the First Assistant District Attorney for the 47th Judicial District, a position he has held since 2013. Previously, he served as an Assistant District Attorney from 2006-2013. Additionally, he served as an Assistant County Attorney for the Potter County Attorney’s Office. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Amarillo Area Bar Association, the Texas District & County Attorneys Association, and Potter and Randall County’s Adult Sexual Assault Response Team Executive Committee. Herring received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of Houston and a Juris Doctor from the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.