Governor Abbott Names Chair, Appoints Three To Texas Board Of Professional Geoscientists

TEXAS, October 14 - October 14, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott named Mark Varhaug as chair of the Texas Board of Professional Geoscientists. Additionally, the Governor appointed Eric Anderson, Ph.D., Rusty Branch, P.G., and Jeremy Ransom to the Board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Board may set reasonable and necessary fees to be charged to applicants and license holders, including fees for application, examination, licensure, and renewal of a license. In addition, the Board shall base a fee for examination in a discipline of geoscience on the costs associated with preparing, administering, and grading that examination.

Mark Varhaug of Dallas is president of Beacon Hill Energy and has over 40 years of experience in the practice of geology. He has served on the Texas Board of Professional Geoscientists since August of 2018. He is a life member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and an Executive Committee member of the Division of Professional Affairs for the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. Additionally, he is a member of the Geological Society of America, Dallas Geological Society, Houston Geological Society, and the West Texas Geological Society. He also volunteers as an officer of the Norwegian Society of Texas. Varhaug received a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Southern Methodist University.

Eric Anderson, Ph.D. of Hallsville is the president of Mitigation Resources of North America and is certified in soil science by the Texas Board of Professional Geoscientists. He is a member of the Ecological Restoration Business Association and the James F. Taylor Masonic Lodge 169. Anderson received a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science and a Master of Science in Forestry from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Doctor of Philosophy in Soil Science from North Carolina State University.

Rusty Branch, P.G. of Fort Worth is vice president and senior geoscientist at Gehrig, Inc. and is certified by the Texas Board of Professional Geoscientists. He has served as a local, state, and national leader in many non-profit and community organizations, including Scouting America, formerly known as Boys Scouts of America, Association of Environmental and Engineering Geologists, and the American Society of Civil Engineers Geo-Institute. He is a member of the Fort Worth Community Emergency Response Team. Branch received a Bachelor of Science in Earth Science from Tarleton State University, a Master of Science in Biology from Baylor University, and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas (UT) at Arlington.

Jeremy Ransom of Georgetown is a strategic relationship director at Bluespring Wealth Partners. He is a former board member for Hospice Austin and Make-A-Wish Central and South Texas, and a current board member for The Legacy Ranch Youth Football and Cheer. He was Honorably Discharged from the United States Marine Corps. Ransom received a Bachelor of Science in Personal Financial Planning from Texas Tech University, a Master of Business Administration from Baylor University, Master of Science in Technology Commercialization from UT Austin, and a Juris Doctor from the Mitchell Hamline School of Law.