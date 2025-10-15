Governor Abbott Congratulates Salado As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, October 15 - October 15, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the Village of Salado for being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the commitment of Visit Salado to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate almost $200 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. I congratulate the Village of Salado and Visit Salado on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

Salado is now a Music Friendly Texas and Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community.

“Salado has been a destination of tourism since its inception as a stagecoach stop in 1860,” said Senator Pete Flores. “The community has defined Texas tourism friendly for generations of travelers, including the great General Sam Houston. Whether enjoying the cool springs of the creek at Pace Park in the summertime or competing in the Highland Games at the Gathering of the Scottish Clans, it’s only fitting for Salado to be recognized as it continues to showcase Texas hospitality.”

“I am pleased to see the Village of Salado and Visit Salado receive this exciting designation,” said Representative Brad Buckley. “Salado is one of the most charming towns in Texas, combining a rich heritage of early Texas settlement and historic markers with the modern appeal of art, entertainment, and shopping. I am proud to call Salado home, and I hope everyone will join us here for the legendary Salado Stroll in early December to see why it is the perfect place to honor with a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation.”

“On behalf of the Village of Salado, I am honored to accept the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Mayor Pro Tem Zach Hurst. “This recognition underscores our ongoing commitment to fostering a welcoming environment for visitors, promoting our historic and cultural assets, and supporting the growth of local tourism. We look forward to continuing to enhance our community as a premier destination, providing memorable experiences for all who visit."

The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.