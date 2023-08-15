Celebrity Monte Durham and Author Carl Sferrazza Anthony Headline Jackie Kennedy Events at National First Ladies Library

JFK and Jackie Kennedy were married on September 12, 1953 TLC Celebrity Monte Durham of Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta Author and Jackie Kennedy Scholar Carl Sferrazza Anthony

Celebrate Jackie Kennedy with a Weekend of Events September 14-16

We are thrilled to be presenting this series of weekend events in mid-September to commemorate what would have been Jackie and Jack Kennedy’s 70th wedding anniversary.” — Patty Dowd Schmitz

CANTON, OHIO, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Don't let it be forgot, that once there was a spot, for one brief shining moment, that was known as Camelot...” Back in the days of Camelot, there was a charming couple who wed in Newport, Rhode Island, on September 12, 1953. It was Jack Kennedy, the favored son of the Kennedy dynasty and future president of the United States, and his bride, Jacqueline Bouvier, a beautiful socialite later to be known the world over as Jackie O.

Had President and Mrs. Kennedy lived to this day, they would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this September in 2023. To commemorate the occasion and the Beyond Camelot exhibit currently on view at the National First Ladies Library, we are hosting a three-day Jackie Kennedy celebration featuring celebrity Monte Durham of TLC's Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta and Carl Sferrazza Anthony, a renowned First Lady historian and author of this year's best-selling Camera Girl, a biography of Jackie's early years before she was immortalized as First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

There will be something for everyone from September 14 through the 16, including:

• An author talk and book signing with Carl Sferrazza Anthony (Thursday)

• A bridal event and 70th wedding anniversary celebration with Monte Durham at Gervasi Vineyards with a chance for a bride to win a FREE wedding dress and "Say Yes" shopping experience with Monte (Friday)

• An opportunity to view the Beyond Camelot exhibit and hear Monte Durham talk in person about the gossip and scandals surrounding the Kennedy clan at the National First Ladies Library (Saturday)

• An online silent auction of dozens of Jackie Kennedy ephemera and artifacts from the collection of Monte Durham throughout the weekend.

Monte Durham, a known collector and uber-fan of Jackie Kennedy, came to Canton last May to kick off the Beyond Camelot exhibit, which features Mr. Durham’s entire collection of Jackie Kennedy artifacts and memorabilia that he donated to the National First Ladies Library last spring. He is returning in September to continue the Jackie O. celebration.

“Jackie and Jack’s 70th wedding anniversary would have been on September 12,” Durham said. “There’s no better opportunity to promote the fabulous Beyond Camelot exhibit and raise funds for the National First Ladies Library at the same time.” In addition, the National First Ladies Library will be holding a silent online auction of a number of Mr. Durham’s Jackie Kennedy items as a fundraiser throughout the week.

The three-day series of events will kick off on Thursday, September 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the National First Ladies Library with Carl Sferrazza Anthony, a noted First Ladies historian and the best-selling author of the new Jackie Kennedy biography Camera Girl. Mr. Anthony will give a talk about Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy alongside Michelle Gullion, the curator and Director of Collections at the National First Ladies Library. He will also be available for Camera Girl book signings, with books available for purchase in advance or on site that evening. Light appetizers and drinks will be served. Attendees will also have the opportunity to view the "Beyond Camelot" exhibit at the National First Ladies Library.

On Friday, September 15, Monte Durham will headline a meet-and-greet bridal-themed cocktail event at Gervasi called “Say Yes to the FREE Dress,” aimed squarely at our younger audiences who might be getting married in the near future. Mr. Durham, alongside sponsors Elissar Bridal and Love Conquers All Bridal Salon, have pitched in to offer one lucky bride-to-be the opportunity win a FREE couture bridal gown through the “Say Yes to the FREE Dress” Grand Raffle. Anyone can purchase raffle tickets, but the winner will be drawn at the cocktail party at Gervasi that evening (winner does not need to be present to win).

To cap off the weekend, Monte Durham will appear at the National First Ladies Library on Saturday evening, September 16, for a meet-and-greet and talk about the “Gossip, Scandals, and Delicious Details of Jackie O’s Life.” Drinks and light appetizers will be served, and the winners of the online auction of Monte Durham items will be announced that evening.

National First Ladies President and CEO Patty Dowd Schmitz said, “We are thrilled to be presenting this series of weekend events in mid-September to commemorate what would have been Jackie and Jack Kennedy’s 70th wedding anniversary. This is a tremendous opportunity for us to raise awareness of the First Ladies and raise funding that will help us continue our important work of educating the public about their legacies. We are grateful to Monte Durham and Carl Sferrazza Anthony for their love of Jackie Kennedy and their role in helping us promote the National First Ladies Library through these events.”

All proceeds from the three-day celebration benefit the work of the National First Ladies Library to educate about the role our nation's First Ladies have played in the advancement of women throughout American history.

Tickets and information about all events can be found at www.firstladies.org/jackieseptember.

# # #

ABOUT NATIONAL FIRST LADIES LIBRARY

The National First Ladies Library preserves, promotes and educates about the significant role of First Ladies of the USA and their contributions throughout history. The organization was founded in 1995 by Mary Regula, wife of former U.S. Representative Ralph Regula. The organization operates and manages the First Ladies National Historic Site in a partnership agreement with the National Park Service. The site consists of the Ida Saxton McKinley House, the family home of First Lady Ida Saxton McKinley and the longtime residence of President William and Ida McKinley, and the Museum.