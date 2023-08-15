Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Ranks No. 2848 on the 2023 Inc. 5000
NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 187 Percent, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Ranks No. 2848 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies"
Inc. revealed today that Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty ranks No. 2848 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"Thrilled and honored to share that Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has secured its spot on the prestigious 2023 Inc. 5000 list! This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our incredible team and the trust of our valued clients. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to redefining real estate excellence and continuing to make dreams come true. Our journey continues, and the best is yet to come!" said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has consistently demonstrated its ability to navigate the dynamic real estate landscape by providing innovative services, personalized attention, and a commitment to exceeding client expectations. The company's strategic approach, coupled with a relentless pursuit of excellence, has fueled its growth and earned the trust of clients across the nation.
As a real estate industry leader, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is dedicated to revolutionizing the way properties are bought and sold. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, proven marketing strategies, and a team of experienced professionals, the company continues to set new standards for client satisfaction and industry success.
This recognition on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's vision, determination, and unwavering commitment to its mission. The company remains focused on providing unparalleled real estate experiences for clients, partners, and communities as it embarks on the next phase of its journey.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a pioneering real estate company that has been at the forefront of transforming the real estate landscape. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and client satisfaction, the company has earned a reputation as a leader in the industry.
With a forward-thinking mindset, a passion for innovation, and an unwavering commitment to client success, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty continues to shape the future of real estate. The company's values, leadership, and dedication to excellence set the stage for a new era in the industry.
For more information, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
