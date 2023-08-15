Thirteenth support package to Ukraine focusing on ammunition and spare parts

SWEDEN, August 15 - The Government has adopted a new support package to Ukraine. The assistance includes ammunition and spare parts for several of the equipment systems that Sweden has donated to Ukraine, including Combat Vehicle 90 and Battle Tank 122 (Leopard 2). Sweden is also sending transport vehicles, contingency goods and mine clearance equipment. At the same time, the Government is obtaining authorisation to sell the RB 99 (AMRAAM) air-to-air missiles to the United States, which will then donate them to Ukraine. The total value of this thirteenth support package amounts to approximately SEK 3.4 billion.

Spare parts and contingency goods

Ukraine has requested spare parts for Combat Vehicle 90 and Battle Tank 122 (Leopard 2), which Sweden donated to the country. The Government is now responding to this need and donating spare parts and contingency goods that Sweden can do without for a limited period of time, with a value of up to SEK 1.1 billion.

Ammunition, mine clearance equipment and transport vehicles

In the thirteenth support package, Sweden is also donating ammunition with ammunition components, transport vehicles and mine clearance equipment that can be spared for a limited period of time, worth SEK 2.15 billion.

Sale of the RB 99

The Riksdag is also granting the Government authorisation to sell RB 99 (AMRAAM) air-to-air missiles to the US in 2023. The US will then donate these missiles to Ukraine and offer Sweden the option to buy a more modern version of the AMRAAM.

The total value of this thirteenth support package amounts to approximately SEK 3.4 billion. The package also includes compensation to the Swedish Armed Forces for transport and protective security costs, for example. With this support package, Sweden will have contributed over SEK 20 billion in military support to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began.