Luna del Lago Festival Announces Daily Music Lineup Featuring Headliners Monophonics, Ballyhoo! and Spafford
Single day tickets are now on sale for Arizona's new lakeside music festivalPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luna del Lago, a new three-day music festival taking place Nov. 3-5, 2023 at Pleasant Harbor in Peoria, Ariz., today announced the festival’s daily music lineup and the sale of single day tickets.
Organized by Last Exit Live and Apache Lake Music Festival, the Luna del Lago Festival will be headlined by Monophonics on Friday night, Ballyhoo! on Saturday night and Spafford on Sunday night.
The locally organized music, art and camping festival will feature a diverse lineup of 22 national and local acts on two stages, spanning genres of rock, reggae, americana, funk, jam and more.
The Luna del Lago Festival daily music lineup is as follows:
Friday, Nov 3: Monophonics, The Black Moods, Vandoliers, Emily Wolfe, Wyves, The Deadbeat Cousins, Fayuca
Saturday, Nov. 4: Ballyhoo!, Black Joe Lewis, Arise Roots, Banana Gun, Kyle Smith, GrooveSession, Bear Ghost, Sydney Sprague, Las Calakas
Sunday, Nov. 5: Spafford, The Brothers Comatose, The Higgs, Sensi Trails with Kyle Rising, Kush County, Las Chollas Peligrosas
Single day tickets for the festival are now available for purchase online. Single day ticket prices are as follows:
Friday, Nov. 3: $55
Saturday, Nov. 4: $59
Sunday, Nov. 5: $55
Weekend and VIP passes are also available. For more festival information and updates, visit www.lunadellagofestival.com.
About Luna del Lago
Luna del Lago is a new three-day music and camping festival, produced by Last Exit Live and Apache Lake Music Festival, taking place Nov. 3-5, 2023 on the southwest shores of Lake Pleasant in Peoria, Ariz. Two stages will feature a diverse lineup of national and local acts spanning genres of rock, reggae, americana, funk, jam and more. In addition to music, attendees can dine and shop local food trucks, vendors and artisans within the festival marketplace. On-site camping options consisting of RV sites, car camping and tent camping are available to give attendees a truly unique music and camping festival experience. For more information, visit www.lunadellagofestival.com.
