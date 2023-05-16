Luna del Lago Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Spafford, Monophonics, Ballyhoo!, The Brothers Comatose and More
The festival lineup includes Spafford, Monophonics, Ballyhoo!, The Brothers Comatose, Arise Roots, Black Joe Lewis, Sensi Trails with Kyle Rising and more.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luna del Lago, a new three-day music and camping festival taking place Nov. 3-5, 2023 at Pleasant Harbor in Peoria, Ariz., today announced their music lineup, which includes Spafford, Monophonics, Ballyhoo!, The Brothers Comatose, Arise Roots, Black Joe Lewis, Sensi Trails with Kyle Rising, The Black Moods and others.
Organized by Last Exit Live and Apache Lake Music Festival, Luna del Lago will feature a diverse lineup of national and local acts on two stages, spanning genres of rock, reggae, americana, funk, jam and more.
The Luna del Lago festival lineup is as follows:
Spafford
Monophonics
Ballyhoo!
The Brothers Comatose
Arise Roots
Black Joe Lewis
Emily Wolfe
Sensi Trails with Kyle Rising
Kyle Smith
Vandoliers
GrooveSession
The Higgs
The Black Moods
Banana Gun
Wyves
Bear Ghost
Sydney Sprague
Kush County
The Deadbeat Cousins
Las Calakas
Fayuca
Las Chollas Peligrosas
“It’s our goal with Luna del Lago to create a music and camping festival in Arizona that gives attendees the opportunity to see prominent national bands, like Spafford and The Brothers Comatose, while also showcasing the incredible depth of talent we have in the Phoenix Valley,” said Brannon Kleinlein, Luna del Lago organizer. “The diverse lineup will make for three unforgettable days of music, art, camping and community.”
Tickets for the festival are now available for purchase at https://LDLF2023.eventbrite.com. A three-day general admission pass is available for $129 and a three-day VIP pass is $250.
Luna del Lago is accepting applications through their website for vendors, sponsors and volunteers.
A full schedule and set times will be announced in the fall. For more festival information and updates, visit www.lunadellagofestival.com.
About Luna del Lago
Luna del Lago is a new three-day music and camping festival, produced by Last Exit Live and Apache Lake Music Festival, taking place Nov. 3-5, 2023 on the southwest shores of Lake Pleasant in Peoria, Ariz. Two stages will feature a diverse lineup of national and local acts spanning genres of rock, reggae, americana, funk, jam and more. In addition to music, attendees can dine and shop local food trucks, vendors and artisans within the festival marketplace. On-site camping options consisting of RV sites, car camping and tent camping are available to give attendees a truly unique music and camping festival experience. For more information, visit www.lunadellagofestival.com.
