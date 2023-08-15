Resurfacing project will slow motorists on US 81 between Minto and Grafton

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will be resurfacing U.S. Highway 81 on an eight-mile stretch between Minto and Grafton beginning Wednesday, Aug. 16.



New asphalt pavement, along with rumble strips and pavement markings will be installed. The speed limit will be reduced to 40 mph through the work zone, with an 18-foot width restriction. Flaggers and a pilot car will be in use. Motorists should expect slight delays.



The project is expected to finish on Friday, Aug. 25.



The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



