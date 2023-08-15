Ace Host Data Center Acquires Brief Technical Solutions
Tampa-based Ace Host Data Center Acquires Brief Technical Solutions, Expanding its Footprint in Technical Solutions.TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Host Data Center (Ace Host), a leading provider of data center and technical solutions, is excited to announce the successful acquisition of Brief Technical Solutions, a prominent player in:
Managed IT Services
Cyber-Security
VOIP
IT Support
Web Development
Microsoft Exchange and 365.
This strategic move marks a significant step forward in Ace Host’s growth strategy, expanding its position as a comprehensive technology solutions provider.
The acquisition of Brief Technical Solutions brings together the expertise and capabilities of two industry leaders. Ace Host’s state-of-the-art data center facilities, coupled with Brief Technical Solutions’ proven track record in IT support and managed IT services, will enable the combined entity to offer an even more comprehensive array of cutting-edge solutions to various clientele.
“We are thrilled to welcome Brief Technical Solutions to the Ace Host Data Center family,” said Russ Bruno, Ace Host Founder. “This acquisition represents a collaboration that will empower us to better serve our customers’ evolving needs. Together, we are uniquely positioned to deliver seamless, end-to-end technology solutions that drive innovation and growth.”
With the acquisition, Ace Host gains access to the Brief Technical Solutions portfolio of advanced services, including network optimization, security solutions, and IT strategy consulting. This expansion enhances Ace Host’s ability to provide comprehensive, tailor-made solutions that address the complex challenges businesses face in today’s rapidly changing digital landscape.
Existing Ace Host and Brief Technical Solutions clients can expect a seamless transition without disrupting ongoing services. The integration process is already underway, and teams from both companies are working closely to ensure a smooth and efficient merger.
About Ace Host Data Center:
Ace Host Data Center is a leading provider of data center and technical solutions, catering to a wide range of industries across the globe. With a commitment to technological innovation and exceptional customer service, Ace Host Data Center empowers businesses to thrive in the digital age.
Joe Vita
Ace Host Data Center
Email: 813-771-7003
Website: www.acehost.com
