Introducing The Economic Epicure (https://www.theeconomicepicure.com)

The Economic Epicure (https://www.theeconomicepicure.com) offers restaurants a way to minimize high third-party fees and commissions.

I'm focused on helping restaurants navigate the COVID-19 health crisis and taking control of the diner experience so these establishments can excel.”
— Jai Jhamb, creator of The Economic Epicure
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Economic Epicure (https://www.theeconomicepicure.com), a new restaurant information resource, recently unveiled its data-crunching calculator feature to empower large and small restaurants nationwide with a means by which to quickly determine P&L, delivery costs and the steps required to achieve menu optimization. This is all-important because The Economic Epicure wants to enable local restaurants to:

• Find ways to eliminate high third-party commission fees
• Take control of expenses
• Build a better guest relationship
• Offer a delivery option for people who call in and who order online.

In addition to its data-crunching feature, The Economic Epicure unveiled its recommendations on third-party alternatives and how to implement them, a half-dozen, low fee or commission-free web-based options including Toast and ChowNow. Each choice offers its benefits. For instance, ChowNow charges a flat rate rather than a percentage-based fee on each restaurant order.

"At The Economic Epicure, I'm completely focused on not only helping restaurants navigate the COVID-19 health crisis but also taking control of the diner experience so these establishments can excel when we recover," said Jai Jhamb, creator of The Economic Epicure.

Restaurant operators can learn more about The Economic Epicure here and third-party alternatives here.








