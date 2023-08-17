HMP Global earns Healthcare Industry Top Workplaces award for company culture, employee satisfaction

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, HMP Global also operates a New Jersey office and produces nearly 500 conferences and educational events virtually and in-person throughout the United States and around the globe.

Award based on employees’ anonymous feedback on workplace culture drivers; award is one of five national, state, and regional honors the company earned in 2023.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global, the leading omnichannel events and education company, is one of only 111 companies nationwide to earn a 2023 Healthcare Industry Top Workplaces award, its fifth award this year based on employee feedback and workplace culture.

The 2023 Top Workplaces National Industry Awards are based on results of a confidential, research-backed employee engagement survey administered by Energage, LLC. To earn a Healthcare Industry Top Workplaces award, HMP Global was evaluated against the industry’s most robust benchmarks based on more than 17 years of culture research.

Earlier this year, HMP Global earned two national 2023 Top Workplaces Cultural Excellence Awards for Leadership and Work-Life Balance; a statewide New Jersey 2023 Top Workplaces Award from NJ Advance Media and NJ.com; and a regional Philadelphia/Delaware Valley 2023 Top Workplaces Award from The Philadelphia Inquirer. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, HMP Global also operates a New Jersey office and produces nearly 500 conferences and educational events virtually and in-person throughout the United States and around the globe.

Jeff Hennessy, HMP Global Chairman and CEO, said the Top Workplaces Healthcare Industry Top Workplaces award is a testament to the company’s supportive and collaborative work environment.

“Our people are what make HMP Global a great place to work,” Hennessy said. “We have a strong, 38-year history of building successful brands and a successful team, and we take great pride in our employees’ view of us as a best-in-class employer. As we continue to grow our global footprint, we will remain committed to empowering and developing our team.”

The company recruits locally and virtually, seeking out candidates from a broad talent pool. HMP Global’s workforce is largely remote, with employees located in 30 states, and encourages in-person, hybrid work as much as possible to maintain the company’s strong social fabric. It also hosts events for employees multiple times a year. Among its retention efforts, HMP Global offers both live and virtual management training programs to help employees grow and develop leadership skills. Its record of employee retention is strong, with a 7-year average length of service.

“We are proud to receive multiple Top Workplaces awards this year, including a Healthcare Industry award, recognizing our efforts to cultivate and sustain a culture that promotes professional growth and learning,” said Anthony Mancini, Chief Human Resources Officer and EVP of Operations, HMP Global.

For more information about careers at HMP Global or to apply for open positions, visit hmpglobal.com/careers.



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world’s largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.