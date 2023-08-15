VinFast and Black Spade complete Business Combination

VIETNAM, August 15 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese automaker VinFast Auto Ltd and Black Spade Acquisition Co announced on August 14 the completion of their previously announced “Business Combination”.

The listed company following the Business Combination is VinFast Auto Ltd., and its shares and warrants will commence trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbols “VFS” and “VFSWW,” respectively, on August 15, 2023.

The announcement of the completion of the Business Combination comes after Black Spade’s shareholders voted to approve the transaction on August 10, 2023. As a result of the Business Combination, Black Spade became a wholly-owned subsidiary of VinFast and is expected to be delisted from the NYSE American LLC.

Additional information about the transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement, is available in Black Spade’s Current Report on Form 8-K, filed on May 12, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at www.sec.gov.

More information about the transaction is available in VinFast’s registration statement on Form F-4 which includes BSAQ’s proxy statement and VinFast’s prospectus in relation to the business combination, which was first filed with the SEC on June 15, 2023. — VNS