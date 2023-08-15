News Release -Department of Health issues voluntary recall warning for Nestlé USA Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough products

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents to a voluntary recall by Nestlé USA of its 16.5 oz. Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar “break and bake” products distributed to retailers in the state. The product is being recalled because it may contain wood fragments.

To date, Nestlé USA has received no reports of illnesses or injuries. No other Nestlé Toll House products are affected by this recall, including other varieties of refrigerated cookie dough in “break and bake” bars, rolls, tubs, or edible cookie dough.

Consumers who have purchased this product with batch codes 311457531K and/or 311557534K should not prepare or consume the product. Consumers may receive a refund or replacement by returning the product to the retailer where it was purchased. For more information about this recall, consumers may contact Nestlé USA at 1-800-681-1678 Monday through Friday between 3 a.m. and 12 p.m. HST.

The relevant product name and information, along with packaging photographs, are listed below:

Product Best By Dates Size Batch Numbers Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar 8/22/23 and 10/23/23 16.5 oz 311457531K and 311557534K

Media Contacts:

Michael Burke

Acting Environmental Health Program Manager

Food and Drug Branch

Hawaii State Department of Health

Email: [email protected]

Rosemarie Bernardo

Information Specialist

Hawai‘i State Department of Health

Phone: (808) 586-4407

Email: [email protected]