TODAY: Detroit Public Schools Foundation Awarding $150k in Scholarship Ceremony

Nineteen 2023 Detroit Public Schools Community District Graduates Receive Funds in Ceremony Today, August 15th, 2023 at 6PM

They represent the best that Detroit has to offer and we know that they’re going to go out into their new schools and make us even more proud.”
— Kerrie Mithcell, CEO and President of DPSF
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detroit Public Schools Foundation will be awarding approximately $150k in scholarships today, August 15th, 2023, during a ceremony at the Detroit School of Arts, located at 123 Seldon St., Detroit MI, 48201. The ceremony will begin at 6:00 PM and members of the press are encouraged to attend.

During the ceremony, nineteen DPSCD graduates from Cass Technical High School, Renaissance High School, Martin Luther King Jr. High School, Davis AeroSpace Technical High School, and Western International High School will receive scholarship awards, as well as other supporting materials such as a laptop and bookbag.

“We’re thrilled to reward these talented kids and help them as they move into the next phase of their phenomenal journeys,” says Kerrie Mithcell, CEO and President of DPSF. “They represent the best that Detroit has to offer and we know that they’re going to go out into their new schools and make us even more proud.”

Students receiving scholarships will attend schools in Michigan (Michigan State University, University of Michigan, Wayne State University, and Western Michigan University) and in other states (Bluefield State University, Jackson State University, Louisiana State University, Norfolk University, and Princeton University).

About The Detroit Public Schools Foundation
The Detroit Public Schools Foundation (DPFS), a 501(c)3 organization, focuses on improving students' access and educational opportunities throughout the Detroit Public Schools Community District. We're committed to enabling family and student success through coordination and facilitation, information transparency, fundraising, and grantmaking programs. For more information on our programs and how you can get involved, please visit us at https://dpsfdn.org/

